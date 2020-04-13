Virus cases spiking in Black Hawk County

But she stressed the total number isn’t the point from her standpoint: What is important is everyone should practice social distancing and wash their hands as if every person they come into contact with has the virus.

“Whether you’re confirmed or not, we’re gonna tell you the same thing,” Egbuonye said.

Tight-lipped

Despite Dr. Russell Adams, chief medical officer at UnityPoint, sharing the number of people who were hospitalized last week, Adams said Monday he was no longer able to give out that information, citing HIPAA.

Similarly, Egbuonye said she is not allowed to reveal the number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals. Nor would she say if any outbreaks are occurring at long-term care facilities or major workplaces.

“Our outbreak information comes from the state,” Egbuonye said Monday. “We do not communicate any cases unless the governor’s office does first.”

Egbuonye also would not say how many health care workers have been infected. The state has said at least 20% of Iowa cases involve health care workers.