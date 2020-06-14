Virtual food preservation course offered
Virtual food preservation course offered

WATERLOO -- ISU Extension and Outreach is hosting a virtual Food Preservation 101 course.

During this free, one-hour online course, nutrition and wellness specialists will discuss various food preservation techniques, provide resources and answer general questions.

The course will be offered at numerous times and dates. Register at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preservation-101.

Scheduled dates and times are 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. July 7 and Aug. and 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10.

For more information, contact Jill Weber, jrweber@iastate.edu, Black Hawk County, 234-6811.

