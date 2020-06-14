Virtual food preservation course offered

WATERLOO -- ISU Extension and Outreach is hosting a virtual Food Preservation 101 course.
During this free, one-hour online course, nutrition and wellness specialists will discuss various food preservation techniques, provide resources and answer general questions.
The course will be offered at numerous times and dates. Register at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/preservation-101.
Scheduled dates and times are 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 to 11 a.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. July 7 and Aug. and 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10.
For more information, contact Jill Weber, jrweber@iastate.edu, Black Hawk County, 234-6811.
Country-inspired wedding ideas PHOTOS
A country wedding isn’t necessarily rustic. There’s a bit more polish appearing in today’s countrified weddings and a lot of charm. Country-inspired weddings have a more natural color palette with a mix of homespun textures – lace and wood, flowers and foliage, linen napkins and wooden tables, elegant china with mismatched glassware or silverware.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.