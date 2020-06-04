Virtual fishing slated June 5-7
Virtual fishing slated June 5-7

WAVERLY -- The Bremer County Conservation Board will celebrate Iowa's free fishing weekend by hosting a Virtual Fishing Derby June 5-7.

Take photos of yourself fishing and what you caught from a local fishing hole, and email them to angie.auel@co.bremer.ia.us by June 8. Winners will be drawn at random from photos submitted. Include name and address of participants and the date and general location the photo was taken. No fish necessary to participate. Be sure to follow all DNR fishing and safety regulations. 

All Bremer County residents are welcome to participate.

