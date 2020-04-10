Virtual Easter services to offer uplifting message to Cedar Valley faithful

Father Scott Bullock of St. Edward Catholic Church describes what has happened in the last 1 1/2 months as “totally unprecedented. We are certainly aware as Christians that there is a long history of plagues and epidemics that have disrupted lives over the centuries, but not in our living memory. We keep preaching a message of hope, and the Lord will provide for us especially in the midst of this pandemic.”

His parishioners miss their parish family, Bullock said. “They’re sad we’re not going to together, so we are reaching out through technology, and members of the parish are calling parishioners on the phone, especially those who are elderly or alone to see if they’re OK, and if they need anything.”

St. Ed’s parishioners can listen to daily devotionals and Bullock’s homilies on YouTube. He planned to post three homilies on Thursday for the Holy weekend, including Good Friday and Easter homilies.

His Easter homily will connect the disorientation felt by Jesus’ disciples after his crucifixion to “our disorientation right now, and the words of Mary Magdalene — ‘They have taken my lord away, and I do not know where they have put him.’ We can’t find him in the normal places we look for him now, but he is still seeking us and will find us with his spirit.”