Virtual Easter services offer uplifting message to Cedar Valley faithful

WATERLOO — Pews will stand empty at Cedar Valley churches today, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday.
Traditional services have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but hearts will still be uplifted by the hopeful message of Christ’s rebirth as pastors reach out to their flocks online or through Facebook, YouTube, Zoom and other media platforms.
“Easter will still happen, and the hope we have in Christ as our savior and how He died for us on the cross is still the message,” said Senior Pastor Tom Hlad of Waterloo’s Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.
Churches across the globe have closed their doors to the faithful in the face of mandated lockdowns to prevent spread of the coronavirus. The Cedar Valley is no exception. Church leaders have been forced to find alternatives to provide worship services, prayer and outreach to their members.
Now, local pastors are ready to lead their parishioners in observing and celebrating one of their faith’s most sacred days.
Hlad’s Easter message and accompanying music will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page, and there will be a short video available at the Walnut Ridge website in lieu of the traditional Good Friday service.
“It’s reassuring for people,” Hlad said. “We don’t have answers for what is going on in the world right now, but we have answers for the ultimate issue in people’s lives — that Christ died on the cross, he was buried and resurrected, and no matter what happens, we are going to spend eternity with him.”
All five Cedar Valley Presbyterian churches have joined together to record a Holy Week series of worship services with a new release daily at 5:30 p.m., said the Rev. Dr. Patricia Jacobs, pastor at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Services include a 20- to 30-minute message and music, and Saturday’s release will feature a Holy Saturday service with a liturgical dancer.
“For Easter Sunday, we asked our congregation to send videos of themselves and recorded messages by older members saying ‘Christ has risen indeed.’ We’ve asked children’s choir members to sing ‘He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands’ as part of the service as well,” said Jacobs.
“As pastors, our congregations see our faces all the time. It’s reassuring for them to see other people’s faces. With everyone staying at home, that’s the common thing I hear from people is how much they miss seeing and connecting with other people,” she explained.
The Jewish festival of Passover, commemorating the Jews’ exodus from Egypt, began after sundown on Wednesday and ends Thursday. Rabbi Rebecca Kushner said members of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue will have to observe Passover on their own. There will not be virtual services.
“More than half of congregation is elderly and not computer saavy,” the rabbi said. “It’s unfortunate, but we’re going to have to wait until things calm down. I’m still teaching Hebrew school on Zoom, but as far as services, that’s been in limbo.”
Father Scott Bullock of St. Edward Catholic Church describes what has happened in the last 1 1/2 months as “totally unprecedented. We are certainly aware as Christians that there is a long history of plagues and epidemics that have disrupted lives over the centuries, but not in our living memory. We keep preaching a message of hope, and the Lord will provide for us especially in the midst of this pandemic.”
His parishioners miss their parish family, Bullock said. “They’re sad we’re not going to together, so we are reaching out through technology, and members of the parish are calling parishioners on the phone, especially those who are elderly or alone to see if they’re OK, and if they need anything.”
St. Ed’s parishioners can listen to daily devotionals and Bullock’s homilies on YouTube. He planned to post three homilies on Thursday for the Holy weekend, including Good Friday and Easter homilies.
His Easter homily will connect the disorientation felt by Jesus’ disciples after his crucifixion to “our disorientation right now, and the words of Mary Magdalene — ‘They have taken my lord away, and I do not know where they have put him.’ We can’t find him in the normal places we look for him now, but he is still seeking us and will find us with his spirit.”
Members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls have been participating in online Holy Week worship services through the Diocese of Iowa, as well as listening to virtual worship, programs and readings since the church suspended gatherings in March.
“The virus has forced us to be creative and go outside our normal thinking about what is church, to be the church where people can find a home and connection and God’s hope,” said the Rev. Elizabeth Popplewell, who has used Zoom to conduct her services.
In addition, the Neighbor to Neighbor food pantry will continue providing food on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Participants can make their selections, including meat, milk, eggs, fruits and vegetables, which will be prepacked by volunteers and given out with protected, limited contact. No one else will be allowed inside the pantry.
On Saturday, the church’s annual Easter vigil will be streamed live to church members — “we’re very low-tech, so it might be on cell phone cameras,” Popplewell said with a laugh. A small prairie behind the church is set on fire for its annual spring burn as part of the vigil. “We then light Christ’s candle from the fire and bring it into our darkened church and put it in place. Burning the prairie encourages new growth and in about a week, green sprouts begin to come up as signs of new life.”
She describes it as “a wonderfully powerful moment when the prairie goes up in flame, a powerful symbol of the death and resurrection of Christ.”
Chocolate bunny trivia
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.