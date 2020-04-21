Virtual career week set

Each year high school students often take time during the spring to shadow various professions to help them identify careers that support their passions. While the closing of schools and social distancing have limited job shadow opportunities in the traditional sense, there are other opportunities for career exploration.

In partnership with Cedar Valley CAPS and the CAPS National Network, there will be a virtual Career Week where students around the nation will get a first-hand career experience from industry professionals. The professionals will give a talk about their career path and current profession followed by a question and answer session the students. We plan to have a 40-minute career chat every hour on the hour starting at 9 a,m. and ending at 3 p.m. Area CAPS programs and student-associates along with their high schools are encouraged to attend as many sessions as they are interested in throughout the week.