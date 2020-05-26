Virtual career symposium set for black professionals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo Schools, in collaboration with the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education (UNI-CUE), UNI’s chief diversity officer, Hawkeye’s diversity and inclusion director and additional area agencies, has announced the launch of Skill-Up, a virtual mentorship and career enhancement symposium for black professionals in the Cedar Valley. The symposium takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The goal of Skill-Up is to increase the amount of African-Americans reaching management and leadership level opportunities by increasing network and access to workshops, career coaching, resume reviewing and mock interviews to embolden career goals and support professional development.

To register, go to https://www.cvskillup.com/. For more information, Joy Briscoe at briscoej@waterlooschools.org.

