Virtual career fair runs through October 27th

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier and owner of 77 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair through October 27.

More than 250 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. Twenty-five businesses from The Cedar Valley are taking part in the event.

If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.

