Virtual 'American Idol' auditions open in Iowa

WATERLOO – “American Idol” is making an open call to all Iowans looking to be the next Maddie Poppe.
The popular television series is conducting virtual auditions this year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Iowans can sign up online to perform in front of producers via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
“In my opinion, this is the best part of the show because we’re out there looking for the next superstar,” said “Idol” Producer Melissa Elfa in a Courier interview Wednesday evening.
“Idol” has partnered with Zoom to conduct virtual auditions that will mimic the typical in-person process.
The ABC show is a singing competition series that began in 2002. Last year’s winner was Poppe, a native of the small Northeast Iowa town of Clarksville.
“We love Maddie, and we have a special place in our heart for Iowa,” said Katie Alter, a spokesperson for “American Idol.”
Past winners include Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Daughtry and Clay Aiken.
The auditions will include Zoom’s custom-built technology for a virtual “waiting room,” one of the popular features of the show where contestants wait long periods of time for their audition. Typically celebrity judges, like Simon Cowell, Katy Perry or Lionel Richie will visit the waiting room and chat with contestants.
This year the waiting period is expected to last under an hour with some surprise visits.
“You never know who you’ll see in the waiting room,” Elfa said. “We’ve had some exciting people pop in.”
The audition will proceed with a performance in front of a producer through Zoom in a face-to-face setting. Contestants may get some feedback right away, but advancements will be announced at a later date.
“The one-on-one time is really unique. Usually you audition with a few other people at a time,” Elfa said.
Specifics on how the show will air on television next year remain unclear.
“We’re taking it day by day,” she said. “Our primary focus is finding the next Maddie.”
Elfa said she expects a higher turnout of auditions this year as those who previously didn’t had the means to audition in person will be able to through a cellphone.
Auditions for Iowans can still be made after Wednesday, Aug. 26.
“It’s never been easier. You can literally be anywhere and audition,” she said. “It works as if we were on the road at a bus stop.”
Go to www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information.
