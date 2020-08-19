Virtual 'American Idol' auditions open in Iowa

This year the waiting period is expected to last under an hour with some surprise visits.

“You never know who you’ll see in the waiting room,” Elfa said. “We’ve had some exciting people pop in.”

The audition will proceed with a performance in front of a producer through Zoom in a face-to-face setting. Contestants may get some feedback right away, but advancements will be announced at a later date.

“The one-on-one time is really unique. Usually you audition with a few other people at a time,” Elfa said.

Specifics on how the show will air on television next year remain unclear.

“We’re taking it day by day,” she said. “Our primary focus is finding the next Maddie.”

Elfa said she expects a higher turnout of auditions this year as those who previously didn’t had the means to audition in person will be able to through a cellphone.

Auditions for Iowans can still be made after Wednesday, Aug. 26.

“It’s never been easier. You can literally be anywhere and audition,” she said. “It works as if we were on the road at a bus stop.”