Last in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners. WATERLOO — Whether Virginia Wilber is representing a client or volunteering with a community organization, helping others is central to her work.
The 38-year-old attorney with the Trent Law Firm does “a lot of elder law,” representing seniors who are sometimes dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s or dementia. Some have been taken advantage of financially by a family member and restitution needs to be worked out. In other cases a determination must be made if an aging person would benefit from a guardianship or conservatorship.
It takes compassion and a willingness to continually advocate for those people. “My definition of helping people has really broadened even since law school,” said Wilber.
But it doesn’t stop with her work. She serves on the boards of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra and the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Currently, she is also chairwoman for the city of Waterloo’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission.
Such community involvement is an important value for Wilber, a Waterloo native, and her family. She has a concern for and interest in local issues.
“We see it as being good neighbors. We have a small business,” she said, Wilber Auto Body & Salvage. Her father runs it with assistance from her husband, Matthew Gibbon. The couple have a 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.
Wilber was nominated for the 20 Under 40 recognition by Brooke Trent, owner of the law firm where she works. Along with elder law, Trent said her other specialties are business law and real estate issues.
Sometimes Wilber’s case work means helping a client with the “dream of starting her own business” to get it off the ground, Trent wrote in the nomination. “And other times it involves assisting a family through a disagreement about century family farmland. Regardless of the type of case she is handling on a given day, Virginia is a role model to her clients and co-workers about putting her clients’ needs first to obtain a peaceful resolution.”
Trent noted that Wilber has also been recognized by other local attorneys. She was elected by them in 2013 to serve on Black Hawk County’s Magistrate Appointing Commission.
“This commission interviews potential candidates for judicial magistrates and then makes a recommendation to the chief judge of our district,” said Trent. Wilber’s election shows how the “profession views her as a leader and role model for advocacy, character and dedication.”
Wilber headed to Drake University in Des Moines after high school, where she initially had her sights set on being a journalist.
“I started off wanting to be a muckraker,” she said, like Ida B. Wells, an investigative journalist in the late 19th and early 20th century. Eventually, that “transformed into thinking I wanted to go the legal route.” Wilber wanted to speak for the “underrepresented voices in the courts.”
She headed to New York City in 2005 and later enrolled at City University of New York, earning a law degree in 2010. “A lot of my classes, a lot of my clinic work focused on addressing law in the service of human needs,” she said.
Wilber participated in the Innocence Project, working to exonerate people wrongly convicted; an international women’s human rights clinic; and the Nobel Women’s Initiative, which is organized by laureates of the prestigious prize. She also worked with the Women’s League of Burma to help organize the International Tribunal on Crimes Against Women of Burma. After graduation, she worked in New York as an attorney.
“I liked practicing law out there. I really enjoy it here, as well,” said Wilber, who returned to Waterloo in 2012. The difference here, she added, is being able to make “a huge difference in actively advocating for your clients.”
Wilber said Trent, who she has worked for since 2017, and her law firm are important to what makes her work enjoyable.
“Brooke has definitely been a mentor. It’s unique to be in a law firm where there’s so many women,” she said. Seven out of the eight team members at the firm are women.
Family members have also served as an inspiration to Wilber, including parents Tony and Mary, brother Johnathan, and her husband.
“They’re all very much social justice-minded,” she said. “They’re strong leaders.”
