Violinist marks 20 years with WCFSO

CEDAR FALLS — Meet Cara Lockard, first violin for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. She may sit a lot, but is rarely still.

Lockard has played violin since age 3 ½ when her mother, Cathy Keidel, enrolled her in a University of Northern Iowa Suzuki class. A perennial All-Stater at Cedar Falls High, she joined the WCFSO as a junior in 2002.

Her 20th anniversary with the orchestra coincides with that of conductor and artistic director Jason Weinberger.

As a WCFSO rookie, Lockard recalled, “Everybody was so supportive and made me feel like one of them. I never felt like I was just ‘the kid.’ I was always placed with a mentor who answered my questions and made me more comfortable.”

In the ensuing years, she earned a UNI music degree; founded the thriving Cedar Valley Strings (www.cedarvalleystrings.com); performed with various Iowa orchestras and at churches, and has a full roster of violin students.

She and husband, Scott, also are raising five children, ages 2 to 14.

“I love the constantly positive energy Cara brings to everything she does in music, including the symphony,” Weinberger said. “That’s made her a hugely successful businesswoman with Cedar Valley Strings and an even better colleague since the very first time I worked with her when she was a high school student.”

She doesn’t get sidetracked. “I didn’t perform a few concerts because they were close to my due dates,” Lockard admitted. “Oh, and I missed one for my senior prom.”

“I am really fortunate to have a really great support group,” she added. “My husband helps hold down the fort.”

She’ll do double duty during the WCFSO’s Labor Day weekend extravaganza Saturday at the Cedar Falls Plaza on State Street and Second Avenue.

Lockard will join the local duo of Jim (Miller) and Dave (Christopherson) and others backing up CFHS musical prodigy Carter Guse at 4:30 p.m., then take the stage again with the WCFSO at 7 p.m.

Playing violin was in her DNA. Her great-grandfather made them, her grandfather was a self-taught barn dance fiddler and her mother played.

But Lockard turned her talent into a vocation. The Cedar Valley Strings exceeded 250 engagements prior to this year when it booked 27 weddings and other events.

Violist Sally Malcolm, her colleague in the WCFSO, Cedar Valley Strings and the Wartburg Symphony Orchestra, remarked, “I honestly don’t know how she keeps her energy level up. Part of it has to be her commitment to excellence. She wants to do a great job, so she just does whatever it takes. Part of it is probably what keeps all musicians going — a passion for music.”

Lockard doesn’t stand pat.

“This year she’s expanded our repertoire based on what people want to hear,” Malcolm said. “We no longer just play the classics, but everything from Billy Joel to Guns and Roses. That has made us much more marketable and, as a musician, the chance to learn new styles and repertoire is exciting and fun.”

Lockard has had her fair share of excitement in her young career.

With the WCFSO, she has played with the likes of Yo Yo Ma, who was so gracious “he would pull you aside and say, ‘Let’s take a selfie’” and Mannheim Steamroller, becoming friends with some members via social media and sharing family photos.

“I feel very blessed to have had the opportunities I’ve had,” Lockard said. “Music has been a lot of hard work, but it was always a priority. I’ve been fortunate to know some wonderful people along the way.”