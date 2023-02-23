COURIER STAFF
INDEPENDENCE — Independence Police arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic abuse charges Wednesday after being called to a local hotel by concerned staff.
Matthew David Milligan, 42, of Vinton was apprehended after police were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites on a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a press release. Staff at the hotel reported a female guest approached the counter, appearing injured and in distress. Staffers told officers a male occupant, later identified as Milligan, took the female back to their hotel room against her will.
On arrival, law enforcement could hear the female in distress inside the hotel room. Officers breached the room, secured the female, and detained Milligan. The female was treated for her injuries by ambulance crew and later transferred to a medical facility for treatment. After an investigation, Milligan was charged with the following offenses:
Kidnapping in the first degree, a Class A felony punishable by up to life imprisonment. Domestic abuse assault–strangulation, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment. Violation of no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail. Disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment. Unlawful use of license, a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine.
The Independence Police were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Ambulance Service.
The plains states and upper Midwest are currently experiencing the worst of it. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Photos: Waterloo West girls basketball defeats Waukee in regional championship, Feb. 21
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 1
Waterloo West players hold up their state qualifier banner after their victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 2
Waterloo West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas holds up the cut down net as students cheer after the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 3
Waterloo West seniors Halli Poock and Sahara Williams celebrate on the court after the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 4
Waterloo West players receive their state qualifier banner after their victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 5
The Waterloo West student section erupts after the Wahawks take the lead in the final seconds of the victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 6
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams puts up a shot that goes in for the lead in the final seconds of the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 7
Waterloo West players celebrate on the court after the Wahawks defeated Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 8
Waterloo West senior Halli Poock cuts off a piece of the net after the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 9
Waterloo West senior Niya McGee lines up for a three-point shot against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 10
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams looks for an open lane to the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 11
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams drives the ball to the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 12
Waterloo West senior Halli Poock drives the ball to the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 13
Waterloo West senior Halli Poock takes a shot from under the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 14
Waterloo West senior Sierra Moore looks to shoot from under the basket against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 15
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams celebrates after making a shot against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 16
Waterloo West senior Sahara Williams grabs a rebound against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 17
Waterloo West seniors Halli Poock and Sahara Williams celebrate on the court after the Wahawks' victory against Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall WW vs. Waukee 18
Waterloo West head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas and senior Sahara Williams embrace after the Wahawks defeated Waukee in the Class 5A regional championship at Waterloo on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.