INDEPENDENCE — Independence Police arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic abuse charges Wednesday after being called to a local hotel by concerned staff.

Matthew David Milligan, 42, of Vinton was apprehended after police were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites on a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a press release. Staff at the hotel reported a female guest approached the counter, appearing injured and in distress. Staffers told officers a male occupant, later identified as Milligan, took the female back to their hotel room against her will.

On arrival, law enforcement could hear the female in distress inside the hotel room. Officers breached the room, secured the female, and detained Milligan. The female was treated for her injuries by ambulance crew and later transferred to a medical facility for treatment. After an investigation, Milligan was charged with the following offenses:

Kidnapping in the first degree, a Class A felony punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Domestic abuse assault–strangulation, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

Violation of no-contact order, a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail.

Disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days imprisonment.

Unlawful use of license, a simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine.

The Independence Police were assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and AMR Ambulance Service.

