DES MOINES (AP) — An eastern Iowa hospital is suing the insurance companies that oversee the Iowa Medicaid program claiming they have cost the small rural hospital thousands of dollars in patient revenue by refusing to fully pay for services provided to Medicaid-covered patients.
Virginia Gay Hospital located in Vinton also alleges the appeals process set up by Amerigroup, UnitedHealthcare and AmeriHealth Caritas was “virtually a sham.”
The lawsuit, initially filed in September in state court, was moved on Thursday to federal court because the lawsuit alleges violations of federal law.
Iowa privatized its state-run Medicaid program in April 2016. A year later the hospital says the insurers given management control of patient care violated their contracts and federal laws by keeping a portion of patient reimbursements claiming there had been overpayments.
Attorneys for AmeriHealth deny wrongdoing. The company withdrew from Iowa Medicaid in November 2017.
Amerigroup and UnitedHealthcare have not yet responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.