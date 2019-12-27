{{featured_button_text}}

SHELLSBURG – Authorities have identified the man who apparently drowned in a partially frozen private pond on Thursday.

Members of the Johnson County Dive Team recovered the body of 47-year-old Shannan Lee Hughes of Vinton from the pond at 6235 33rrd Ave. Drive  around 10:42 a.m. Friday, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Rescue workers were called to the scene around 5:35 p.m. Thursday after a witness noticed that a fisherman seen out on the ice earlier had disappeared. There was a large hold in the ice, and the fisherman’s vehicle was parked nearby

Crews with Shellsburg and Palo fire departments assisted with the search.

