CEDAR FALLS — The Old Time Power Show drew a range of people to Antique Acres on Saturday, from the curious to the collectors.
In between were the climbers —many, but not all, kids — hopping into the seats of stationary tractors or hitching a ride on various machines, including some behemoth steam engines.
Lynette Delagardelle’s four grandsons, ages 5 to 7, already had a chance to ride a steam engine by late morning and were now all over two of the dozens of old tractors lined up in rows on an Antique Acres field. Needless to say, the boys were excited.
“They got out of the van and they just started yelling,” said Steve Delagardelle, their grandfather.
The show, now in its 54th year, started Friday and continues today when gates open at 7 a.m. Cost is $10 per person with free admission for children 12 and under. Antique Acres is located at 7610 Waverly Road.
In addition to farm implements, there are vintage cars, truck, motorcycles and construction equipment. Tractor pulls are held along with demonstrations of antique machinery. A blacksmith does metalwork in a shop and workers feed logs through large circular blades at the saw mill on the grounds.
A country band plays on a stage and food is available for sale.
But perhaps the biggest attraction for the Delagardelle boys was the rows of tractors out in the field. They include all colors and brands like Allis-Chalmers, John Deere, Case, McCormick Farmall, International, Oliver and Massey Harris.
“I like this one,” said 5-year-old Colton Delegardelle, referencing the John Deere “D” tractor he was sitting on. “Because it has two seats.” The boy added, though, that he also liked all the rest of the tractors in the field.
His brothers and cousin were climbing an International-Harvester Cub Lo-Boy. One of the boys, 6-year-old Connor Delegardelle, said he likes tractors “because they’re fun to ride on. Combines, too.”
Their grandparents live near Gilbertville, and Steve works for a farmer. Sometimes the boys get to ride with him on the equipment.
They brought their grandchildren two or three years ago when the youngest were still getting around in a stroller. But the tradition of visiting the annual show goes back to the boys’ fathers.
“It’s kind of like a second generation because their dads used to come and stay with their grandparents for the whole weekend,” said Lynette.
Featured this year are John Deere tractors. That corresponds to this year’s 100th anniversary since the company started building tractors in Waterloo.
Collectors from around the area and as far away as Missouri are displaying rows of the green machines on the lawn along the main road at Antique Acres. They include everything from two-cylinder models to two gigantic modern John Deere tractors, loaned to the show by implement dealer P & K Midwest in Waverly.
Sitting out in front of a building across the road is an unrestored 1918 John Deere Waterloo Boy tractor owned by a Dunkerton collector. Dick Carey, president of the John Deere Collectors Club, said he wanted both the new and the original John Deere tractors at the show. “We’ve come a long ways,” he said.
The club, based in Waterloo, also has a display of memorabilia in the building along with one of the first and the last “A” tractors that came off the line, in 1933 and 1952.
“We got, I think, just under 90 John Deere’s here today,” said Carey. The club has about 70 members and some, including Carey, have multiple tractors on display. One of his is a rare Model G Hi-Crop tractor, restored over about a year. Prior to obtaining that, the retired John Deere Engine Works employee also built a two-thirds scale version of the tractor.
Exhibitor Gary Folkerds, who farms near Janesville, was polishing up his John Deere 620, built in 1958. He grew up with that era of tractor, but got his own in more recent years.
“Since I bought my first one back in ‘05, we’ve come (to the show) every year,” said Folkerds. “It’s a hobby. You get to meet a lot of new friends.”
He does some farm work with the tractor, using it to make hay. Otherwise, it gets used to provide tractor rides in the community.
While a lot of machines were puttering around the grounds or being driven in front of the grandstand, none had quite the same presence as several steam engines at the show.
Dick Campbell of Grand Mound operated a 75 horsepower Case steam engine built in 1922 with assistance from his grandson. The engine belched black smoke while it was being driven. After parking it, Campbell opened up its compartments and showed a trio of men from Cedar Falls how the machine functions as they peppered him with questions.
“It’s historical to hear him talk about how they used these back in the day,” said Tim Robbins.
“You can’t just find this anywhere,” added Tom Vishnefski. “It’s a free education. It doesn’t cost anything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.