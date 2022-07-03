Vintage toy show in Waterloo Wednesday, Thursday will be hosted by 'Pawn Stars' expert

WATERLOO — A vintage toy show coming to the Courtyard Marriot on Wednesday and Thursday will be hosted by someone familiar to fans of the cable TV program “Pawn Stars.”

Joel Magee, known as “America’s Toy Scout,” is holding the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Vintage Toy Buying Show in the hotel at 250 Westfield Ave. He is the Disney expert on “Pawn Stars,” a long-running reality show on the History cable network.

The show runs 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. both days. Admission and parking are free.

According to a news release, Magee will offer on-the-spot cash payments for popular toys from the 20th century and earlier to the hundreds of people expected to bring their childhood toys and collectibles to the show.

Based on more than 300 toy-buying shows in the past 30 years, Magee – a leading vintage toy expert – said he can expect to see people bring Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, and 1940s-60s comic books as well as Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels, and Hummel figurines.

“The types of toys and memorabilia that people dust off and bring to the show are too diverse to list,” he added in the news release. “You cannot fathom the toys and games people have saved for decades.”

For toy or doll questions or to get more information about the show, go online to toyscout.com. People can also contact Magee at (561) 628-1990 and fxtoys@aol.com.

