 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Vintage power on display at annual Old Time Power Show

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS — Tractors of all shapes and sizes are filling Antique Acres for the 57th annual Old Time Power Show this weekend.

The three-day event features plenty to do and see during the day and a Parade of Power and tractor pulls to highlight the evenings. 

Antique Acres 8

A variety of Allis-Chalmers tractor models are on display as the featured tractor of the 57th annual Old Time Power Show at Antique Acres on Friday in Cedar Falls.

Demonstrations throughout the day include the sawmill operation, blacksmithing, butter churning in the museum, and steam engine-powered tractors running threshing machines and plowing in the tractor field. 

Red Allis-Chalmers tractors line the pathways throughout the complex as exhibitors display their antique models for this year's featured tractor manufacturer. 

Each day features a Parade of Power, showcasing everything from vintage garden tractors to large steam engines. 

Friday night's fun tractor pull allowed anyone to have a crack at the tractor pull sled with their vintage tractors. 

People are also reading…

Antique Acres 9

Two tractors pull the sled in the fun tractor pull during the 57th annual Old Time Power Show at Antique Acres on Friday in Cedar Falls.

Saturday's Night Of Diesel featured a little more muscle with stock and modified tractors and diesel trucks pulling the sled in front of the crowd. 

When the weather permits, a steam engine spark show caps off the evening as a steamer races down the darkened track with wood fire embers billowing out of its smokestack.

The event continues Sunday at Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, which is 4-1/2 miles north of Cedar Falls. For ticket information and other details, go online to antiqueacres.org.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Mike Pence visits Bremer County

Mike Pence visits Bremer County

Former Vice President Mike Pence engages with attendees Saturday afternoon at the 2nd annual Bremer County GOP “Summer Grill and Chill" inside…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News