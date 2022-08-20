Vintage power on display at annual Old Time Power Show

CEDAR FALLS — Tractors of all shapes and sizes are filling Antique Acres for the 57th annual Old Time Power Show this weekend.
The three-day event features plenty to do and see during the day and a Parade of Power and tractor pulls to highlight the evenings.
A variety of Allis-Chalmers tractor models are on display as the featured tractor of the 57th annual Old Time Power Show at Antique Acres on Friday in Cedar Falls.
Demonstrations throughout the day include the sawmill operation, blacksmithing, butter churning in the museum, and steam engine-powered tractors running threshing machines and plowing in the tractor field.
Red Allis-Chalmers tractors line the pathways throughout the complex as exhibitors display their antique models for this year's featured tractor manufacturer.
Each day features a Parade of Power, showcasing everything from
vintage garden tractors to large steam engines.
Friday night's fun tractor pull allowed anyone to have a crack at the tractor pull sled with their vintage tractors.
Two tractors pull the sled in the fun tractor pull during the 57th annual Old Time Power Show at Antique Acres on Friday in Cedar Falls.
Saturday's Night Of Diesel featured a little more muscle with stock and modified tractors and diesel trucks pulling the sled in front of the crowd. When the weather permits, a steam engine spark show caps off the evening as a steamer races down the darkened track with wood fire embers billowing out of its smokestack. The event continues Sunday at Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, which is 4-1/2 miles north of Cedar Falls. For ticket information and other details, go online to antiqueacres.org.
PHOTOS: Doggie Dip at The Falls 2022
Dog days of summer
Dogs and their owners head for the water at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls on Monday to participate in the annual Doggie Dip.
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
Happy scenes of pets and their people happened all over The Falls Aquatic Center Monday during the Doggie Dip.
People and their pets plunged into the pool Monday at The Falls Aquatic Center during the Doggie Dip.
This World War I flying ace made a stop at The Falls Aquatic Center Monday for the Doggie Dip.
Furry friends filled the water Monday during the Doggie Dip at The Falls Aquatic Center.
