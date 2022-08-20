Vintage power on display at annual Old Time Power Show

CEDAR FALLS — Tractors of all shapes and sizes are filling Antique Acres for the 57th annual Old Time Power Show this weekend.

The three-day event features plenty to do and see during the day and a Parade of Power and tractor pulls to highlight the evenings.

Demonstrations throughout the day include the sawmill operation, blacksmithing, butter churning in the museum, and steam engine-powered tractors running threshing machines and plowing in the tractor field.

Red Allis-Chalmers tractors line the pathways throughout the complex as exhibitors display their antique models for this year's featured tractor manufacturer.

Each day features a Parade of Power, showcasing everything from vintage garden tractors to large steam engines.

Friday night's fun tractor pull allowed anyone to have a crack at the tractor pull sled with their vintage tractors.

Saturday's Night Of Diesel featured a little more muscle with stock and modified tractors and diesel trucks pulling the sled in front of the crowd.

When the weather permits, a steam engine spark show caps off the evening as a steamer races down the darkened track with wood fire embers billowing out of its smokestack.

The event continues Sunday at Antique Acres, 7610 Waverly Road, which is 4-1/2 miles north of Cedar Falls. For ticket information and other details, go online to antiqueacres.org.