Vintage Music Festival rescheduled

WATERLOO -- The 23rd annual Vintage Music Festival originally set for March 29 has been rescheduled to June 28 at the Majestic Moon Event Center.

The festival, from noon to 8 p.m., will feature entertainment, food and beverages. The family-friendly event will feature country, classic rock and other music genres.

Bands featured this year will be The Vinyl Frontier, Phil & Travis, Butler County Line, The Ramblers, Jeanie Uncorked, Vic & Van Switzer of Route 66, and Mike Price and the Moon Majic Band. 

Admission is free, with a suggested free-will donation to help cover expenses.

