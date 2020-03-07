Vintage Music Festival at Majestic Moon

WATERLOO -- The 23rd annual Vintage Music Festival is from noon to 8 pm. March 29 at Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.

Musical entertainment, food, drink and dancing are planned at the family-friendly event. Area bands donating their time and talent are The Vinyl Frontier, Phil & Travis, Butler County Line, The Ramblers, Jeanie Uncorked, Vic & Van Switzer of Route 66 and Mike Price and the Moon Majic Band.

Food will be available for purchase, and the bar will be open throughout the event. Admission is free, with a suggested free-will donation to help cover expenses.

