Vintage Music Festival April 3 at Majestic Moon Event Center

WATERLOO -- The 24th annual Vintage Music Festival will take place on April 3 from to to 8 p.m. at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.

The family-friendly event is free and features music by The Vinyl Frontier, Phil & Travis, Butler County Line, Firelake, Jeanie Uncorked, and Mike Price and the Moon Majic Band, followed by musicians’ jam session. There will be food and beverages for purchase.