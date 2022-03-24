 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vintage Music Festival April 3 at Majestic Moon Event Center

live music
SHUTTERSTOCK

WATERLOO -- The 24th annual Vintage Music Festival will take place on April 3 from to to 8 p.m. at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.

The family-friendly event is free and features music by The Vinyl Frontier, Phil & Travis, Butler County Line, Firelake, Jeanie Uncorked, and Mike Price and the Moon Majic Band, followed by musicians’ jam session. There will be food and beverages for purchase.

A free-will donation is encouraged. COVID precautions are encouraged but not required.

