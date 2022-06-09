Villisca murders focus of author's presentation Saturday at Waterloo Public Library

WATERLOO — Author Ed Epperly will be at the Waterloo Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday for a presentation on his new book, "Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Iowa Axe Murders of 1912."
The true crime book, which took more than five decades to write, explores Iowa's worst mass murder that took place in Villisca. On June 10, 1912, Josiah B. Moore, his wife, their four children and two overnight guests were bludgeoned to death in the Moore home.
Epperly's book includes firsthand accounts from key figures in the crime investigations and trials and includes more than 190 rare images. He is considered an authority on the murders.
Published by Fourth Wall Press of Moline, Ill., the nonfiction book is available at independent bookstores and
Amazon.com.
PHOTOS: Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event - 6/2/22
Brandon Madsen - 2
Brandon Madsen poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Adam Hancock - 1
Adam Hancock receives the 'Police Officer of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Lucas Schmidt - 1
Lucas Schmidt, right, looks on Thursday as he hears about why he was named the recipient of the 'Firefighter of the Year' award inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Lucas Schmidt - 3
Lucas Schmidt poses for a photo with family and friends after being presented with the 'Firefighter of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Cory Hines - 1
Cory Hines poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Reserve Police Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Gavin Carman - 1
Gavin Carman receives the 'RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 3
Todd Taylor poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Christian Baumgartner - 1
Christian Baumgartner poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 2
Todd Taylor poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Adam Hancock - 2
Adam Hancock poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving the 'Police Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 4
Matt Krueger poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Gavin Carman - 2
Gavin Carman poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'RJ Voss Police Supervisor of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 3
Matt Krueger poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 1
Matt Krueger, right, stands alongside Mayor Rob Green as they hear about why Krueger received a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Barron - 2
Carson Barron poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ryan Bellis - 1
Ryan Bellis poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Barron - 1
Carson Barron poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 5
Matt Krueger shakes the hand of Fire Chief John Bostwick after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Award Recipients - 1
The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department honored many individuals Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Brooke Heuer - 1
Acting Police Captain Brooke Heuer was the master of ceremonies for the Cedar Falls Public Safety Services Recognition Event on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Kyle Manternach - 1
Kyle Manternach poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 1
Todd Taylor receives the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award from Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 4
Ashley Luck poses for a photo with family and friends after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Matt Krueger - 2
Matt Krueger shakes hands with Mayor Rob Green as he receives a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Brandon Madsen - 1
Brandon Madsen poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Crowd - 1
Families, friends, elected officials and city employees attended the Public Safety Services Recognition Event on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 1
New police officer Ashley Luck is administered the oath of office by Mayor Rob Green on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Todd Taylor - 4
Todd Taylor shakes the hand of Interim Public Safety Director Craig Berte after receiving the 'Fire Officer of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Carson Jensen - 1
Carson Jensen poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving the 'Top Cadet Award' from the Hawkeye Community College Police Academy on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 5
Ashley Luck shakes the hand of Fire Chief John Bostwick after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
Lucas Schmidt - 2
Lucas Schmidt, right, and Mayor Rob Green pose for a photo after Schmidt was presented the 'Firefighter of the Year' award Thursday inside the apparatus bay at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Kyle Manternach - 2
Kyle Manternach poses for a photo with family and friends after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 2
New police officer Ashley Luck has her badge pinned on Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Christian Baumgartner - 2
Christian Baumgartner poses for a photo with Mayor Rob Green after receiving a Cedar Falls Public Safety 'Award of Excellence' Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Ashley Luck - 3
Ashley Luck poses for a photo after being sworn in as a new police officer Thursday inside the apparatus bay of the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
