Villisca axe murders to be discussed today by author Edgar Epperly at Hudson library

HUDSON -- Edgar Epperly, author of the new true crime book “Fiend Incarnate: Villisca Iowa Axe Murders of 1912,” will host a talk and book signing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday March 3 at at the Hudson Public Library, 401 5th St.

The Villisca murders took place June 10, 1912, when Josiah B. Moore, his wife Sara, their children Herman, Katherine, Boyd and Paul, and two overnight guests, Lena and Ina Stillinger were bludgeoned to death in the Moore home. The sensational crime led to nearly 10 years of investigations and trials.

The Decorah author spent more than 60 years interviewing eyewitnesses and key figures in the Villisca murder case in addition to examining historical records connected to the crime. He began his research in 1955 as University of Northern Iowa student in Cedar Falls.

He is considered the foremost authority on the sensational crime. The comprehensive 416-page historical non-fiction book is illustrated with over 190 rare images. The book is available at Amazon.com, and select independent book stores.

Epperly was the key consultant and interview in the award-winning documentary feature film “Villisca: Living with a Mystery” by Fourth Wall Films. He has written dozens of articles and blog entries, and appeared on CourtTV and other television and radio programs.

