village-inn-exterior

An exterior view of the Village Inn restaurant in Waterloo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO -- The Village Inn restaurants in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are honoring members of the armed forces with a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day on Sunday.

Veterans and active duty service men and women can get a free Inn-Credible V.I.B. Breakfast with a military ID.

