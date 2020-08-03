Vikings Table food truck to feed families in Waverly, Charles City in August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — The Winnebago Industries Foundation and the Minnesota Vikings Foundation are providing meals to children in North Iowa this summer through the Vikings Table food truck program.

In August, the two foundations will partner with school districts and food banks to feed families in the Iowa communities where Winnebago Industries has locations, including Charles City and Waverly.

In 2019, the Minnesota Vikings Foundation rolled out Vikings Table, a custom-built food truck designed and produced by Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicles used to distribute healthy meals to youth dealing with food insecurity.

“This unique partnership with the Minnesota Vikings Foundation allows us to leverage Winnebago Industries’ unique capabilities to mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, while addressing heightened food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Katy Friesz, Winnebago Industries Foundation executive director.

The program primarily has served Twin Cities-based youth and families. In March, as pandemic-related closures took hold, Vikings Table transformed to deliver individually packaged meals to youth and families each weekday — providing the dual benefit of much-needed food assistance as well as employment for recently laid-off restaurant workers.

The Vikings Table food truck itself won’t be able to make an appearance in Iowa communities due to COVID-19, but meals will be served in Waverly on Aug. 11 and in Charles City on Aug. 19, both at the cities’ respective mobile food pantries.