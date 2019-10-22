CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning at 9 p.m. today, the intersection of Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road will be closed to allow the contractor to make changes to the traffic configurations at the intersection.
Highway 58 will be closed between Ridgeway Avenue and Greenhill Road. Viking Road will be closed between Nordic Drive and Andrea Drive. The intersection will open to traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to Hudson and Greenhill roads. For access to the businesses on Viking Road east of 58, motorists will be detoured to Prairie Parkway and Cedar Heights Drive.
All left-turn movements for large trucks will be restricted on both Iowa 58 and Viking Road.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo
