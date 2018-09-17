WATERLOO — The annual vigil for Black Hawk County residents killed or missing in the Vietnam War is scheduled for the end of the month.
The candlelight vigil held at the Black Hawk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial in downtown Waterloo’s Paramount Park will begin with an opening ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept. 28 and continue through a closing ceremony at noon Sept. 30.
The 45 hours of the event represent one hour for each of the 45 county residents killed or missing in Vietnam.
The vigil began in the 1990s when the black monolith Vietnam memorial was placed in Paramount Park, at 100 E. Fourth St. It was discontinued for a period until Vietnam veteran Craig White, a member of the county board of supervisors, revived it in 2015.
White said volunteers will stand watch during the vigil.
“We still need volunteers,” he said. “But once people find out we’re still having it, people show up.”
Those with questions or wanting to assist in the vigil may call White at 215-7104 or at his office in the courthouse, 833-3078.
