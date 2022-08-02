Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica coming to Tama

TAMA — After a delay due to the pandemic, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be making its way into Iowa this week.

The Wall That Heals, which is three-quarters the size of the Washington, D.C. memorial, and its educational center will be driven into Tama Tuesday. It was originally scheduled to make the stop in 2020. The memorial will be open for viewing Thursday through Sunday.

An escort of the wall will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The memorial will be on a semi trailer and escorted by a hundred or so motorcycles.

The escort will begin in Marshalltown at the Iowa Veterans Home. The wall will then be in LeGrand on Highway 146. It will then go to Montour and on to the Meskwaki Powwow Grounds before arriving in Tama on 13th Street and U.S. Highway 63. The escort will pass South Tama County High School and go into Toledo past Toledo Heights Park. The escort will end at the Meskwaki Settlement School baseball facility around 3:15 p.m.

Starting on Thursday, people can visit the replica wall any time of day or night, aside from 2 p.m. on Sunday when it will be closed for viewing. It is free to visit and open to the public.

The wall has a list of 58,281 veterans who died during the war. It is 375 feet long and 7.5 feet high. Visitors are able to make rubbings of names of those who died, just like at the wall in D.C.

The trailer that escorts the wall opens into an education center. There will be a list of “hometown heroes” – or service members who died who lived close to the area. Also on display are items left behind at the national memorial, as well as an historical overview of the war.

The wall and exhibits are carried on a semi sponsored by the United States Automobile Association through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association, the trucking industry and Blue Beacon truck wash.

Local sponsors include Z Line Trucking, of Tama, Robert Morgan American Legion Post 701, the Meskwaki Settlement School and American Legion Posts in Marshall and Tama counties.