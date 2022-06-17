Vietnam veteran rides in style to his final resting place

WATERLOO — Lenis Lester Lang was a decorated veteran after serving his country for more than six years during the Vietnam War.

The 78-year-old died April 22 while a resident of the Cedar Falls Health Center.

His active service in the U.S. Army earned the former sergeant a place in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. On Thursday, Locke Funeral Services Director Paul Smith transported him there in style.

Smith drove Lang’s remains down U.S. Highway 20 and Interstate 35 in a 2003 Corvette 50th anniversary edition pace car convertible. The vehicle was escorted by more than 20 motorcycles from Patriot Guard Riders, Cedar Falls AMVETS and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Lang never married and didn’t have any known family members. After he died, the funeral home had little information about him.

“He was wearing his dog tags. That’s how we knew he was a vet,” said Smith.

“Once we determined that he was a vet, we made plans to go to the veterans cemetery,” he added. Upon contacting cemetery officials, he learned that five to six “unclaimed” veterans were being interred Thursday and decided to time Lang’s transport for that event.

“Once I realized the interest various veterans’ groups had in this, I decided to get out the Corvette and take him for a ride,” he said.

Lang grew up in the Waterloo area and served in the Army from May 21, 1962, to Aug. 16, 1968. He was assigned to the 5th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, 3rd U.S. Army.

According to Smith, Lang was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. The campaign medal includes combat, infantryman badge, overseas bar, expert rifle and expert pistol devices.

