WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a crash on Sergeant Road on Tuesday morning.
Details weren’t immediately available, but crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue had to cut the roof from a pickup truck that had rolled in order to free one person from the vehicle. One person was taken to Covenant Medical Center, and another person was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.
The identities and conditions of the injured weren’t available.
The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Sergeant Road near the intersection with Greyhound Drive and involved a Ford pickup truck and a Chrysler Pacifica minivan. The wreckage closed the southbound lanes to traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.