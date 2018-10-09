Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a crash on Sergeant Road on Tuesday morning.

Details weren’t immediately available, but crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue had to cut the roof from a pickup truck that had rolled in order to free one person from the vehicle. One person was taken to Covenant Medical Center, and another person was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.

The identities and conditions of the injured weren’t available.

The crash happened around 6:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Sergeant Road near the intersection with Greyhound Drive and involved a Ford pickup truck and a Chrysler Pacifica minivan. The wreckage closed the southbound lanes to traffic.

