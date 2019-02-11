Try 1 month for 99¢

RAYMOND – Authorities have released the dashboard camera of a Sunday morning crash that damaged a Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office squad car.

Deputies used the release to renew concerns about safe driving ahead of a snow storm forecast across northern Iowa.

"Our best advice is not to travel when the road conditions deteriorate. If you must travel, we really need motorists to slow down," Sheriff Tony Thompson said.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for northern Iowa beginning at 3 p.m. today (Monday). Moderate to heavy with minor ice accumulations are expected to begin this afternoon with strong winds and blowing and drifting snow on Tuesday.

Deputies said they have been swamped with weather-related crashes and vehicles that slid off the roads. On Friday alone, there were 70 such calls, according to deputies.

In the Sunday crash, deputies had stopped to handle an earlier collision on Highway 20/Interstate 380 near Raymond when a passing driver spun out of control and struck one of the parked squad cars. The deputy was out of the vehicle at the time and wasn’t injured, and the driver also wasn’t injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

