Video of Jesup man taking his calf to Dairy Queen goes viral

JESUP – An unlikely friendship between a farmer and his calf has landed the pair on national news. Jesup native Mason Corkery heaved his seven-month-old calf, Gucci, into the cab of his GMC Sierra for an afternoon trip to Dairy Queen about a month ago.

Corkery posted the video on the online video-sharing platform TikTok four days ago.

“It just kind of took off. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” he said.

After Corkery posted the video, he went to bed. By morning he had 265,000 “likes” on TikTok and had gained about 60,000 followers. As of Tuesday afternoon, the video has garnered more than 5 million views, and Corkery’s account has 161,000 “followers” and 1.4 million likes.

Corkery was making one his biweekly visits to the farm where Gucci lives when he spontaneously decided to treat his friend to an afternoon snack at Dairy Queen in Independence. The iconic dessert trip landed the pair on CBS News, ABC's Good Morning America and other news outlets.

“I went to visit him and for whatever reason that’s what I did. I just thought it would be a fun stunt to pull off. I don’t know why I do a lot of things I do,” he said jokingly.

Gucci didn’t mind the tight squeeze into the cab one bit.