WATERLOO – A morning fire damaged a Waterloo home on Monday.

Residents at 509 Milton St. were able to escape without injury when the house began filling with smoke around 11 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, but Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue said it appeared to have started in the basement with a clothes dryer.

Crews extinguished the flames and kept the fire damage limited to the basement, although the rest of the home suffered smoke damage, Luck said. He said the American Red Cross has been notified to provide emergency shelter to the residents.

