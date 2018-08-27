WATERLOO – A morning fire damaged a Waterloo home on Monday.
Residents at 509 Milton St. were able to escape without injury when the house began filling with smoke around 11 a.m. Monday.
The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, but Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue said it appeared to have started in the basement with a clothes dryer.
Crews extinguished the flames and kept the fire damage limited to the basement, although the rest of the home suffered smoke damage, Luck said. He said the American Red Cross has been notified to provide emergency shelter to the residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.