WATERLOO – Authorities have determined that a fire that damaged a Waterloo home Tuesday morning was accidental.

Fire officials said the likely cause of the blaze was a discarded cigarette that lit bag of trash on the back porch of 227 Gable St.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

A neighbor spotted the flames, called 911 and attempted to spray the fire with a garden home, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The fire spread into the kitchen and dining room and up into the roof soffits before fighters stopped it, he said. The rest of the home suffered heat and smoke damage.

The house is owned by Titan Property Investments, according to county property records.

