WATERLOO – Two people had minor injuries in a rollover crash in downtown Waterloo early Monday.

One driver was trapped inside his pickup truck, which came to a rest on its side, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue had to chop out his windshield to free him.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Commercial and West Fourth streets.

Details about the accident weren’t immediately available.

