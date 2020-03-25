VIDEO: Health and Human Services building in West Union collapses

WEST UNION – Part of the building that housed the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services office in West Union collapsed Tuesday.

No one was injured. Health workers had evacuated the building on Vine Street hours earlier as construction workers were looking for ways to shore up the 100-plus-year-old brick structure, said owner Ray Steffens.

“That morning they heard something, so they called me in. Part of the wall had come to the inside. They got out, and we were working and trying to figure out what to do to stabilize it, but we couldn’t get it done in time,” Steffens said.

“She just went,” he said.

Health department employees are working out of offices in Independence and Decorah, and some are working from home, Steffens said Wednesday as he watched a backhoe remove the toppled marquee on the former movie theater. The building remains under guard as it holds confidential health records, he said.

The health department operated out of the first floor and basement, and an upstairs apartment has been vacant for about a decade, he said.

The collapse claimed the north and east walls, spilling bricks and buckling the roof.

