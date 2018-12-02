WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in an apartment in a historic downtown building Sunday night.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the Russell-Lamson Building, 209 W. Fifth St., shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials said it appears a space heater ignited a mattress in a second-floor apartment.
The smoke triggered the building’s sprinkler system Damage was isolated to property in the apartment, and there was smoke and water damage to other portions of the second floor, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported.
