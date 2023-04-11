CEDAR FALLS -- Kate Martin will present “Where Does the Fish Fork Go? A look at sterling silver flatware” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Victorian House Museum.

Martin will discuss plain and ornate flatware patterns and Victorian sensibilities that led to such utensils as asparagus tongs and grape scissors.

The program is free and part of the Cedar Falls Historical Society's Cabinets of Curiosity series. A flatware exhibit will be on display in the Victorian House kitchen through spring.

For more information, visit www.cfhistory.org for more information.

Caring for your Easter lily Easter,Lily easter lily 6 easter lily bulbs easter lily easter lily easter lily easter lily