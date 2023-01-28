Victims' names released in rollover crash that killed four in Grundy County

WELLSBURG — Four people were killed Friday morning — three of them young children — when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control in icy conditions on U.S. Highway 20 in Grundy County.

Four of 14 occupants were ejected from the vehicle. None was wearing a seatbelt or was in a child restraint.

The Iowa State Patrol reported Saturday that Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Bontreger, 1, died in the 6:35 a.m. crash.

Injured in the accident were Mahlon Borntreger, 27, who was taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital; Fannie Borntreger, 25, transported to Grundy County Memorial Hospital; Edna Borntreger, 21, taken to University of Iowa Hospitals; Jacob Borntreger, 1, taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital; and Joseph Borntreger, 1, taken to University of Iowa Hospitals.

Also injured were Mary Herschberger, 29, transported to MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo; and Jacob "Jake" Herschberger, 26, taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital. All of the victims are from Delhi, a city in Delaware County.

An earlier report listed Ervin Borntreger, 3, of Delhi, as being taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the 2002 Chevy Express van was Sara E. Werner, 33, of Hopkinton, also in Delaware County.

No other names of those injured or killed have been released. The State Patrol previously reported that an adult and three children under 5 were killed and "multiple others" were injured.

The State Patrol reported that the single-vehicle accident happened as the van was westbound near the Wellsburg exit and mile marker 189. The driver lost control on 100% snow- and ice-covered roads and the vehicle entered the median. The van rolled over, ejecting four occupants, and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Numerous area agencies assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

