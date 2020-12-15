Victim named in fatal farm accident in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person is dead following an accident at a dairy farm on Monday.

Christopher Lee Holman, 36, of Waterloo had been operating power-take-off-driven equipment at Blough Dairy, 6027 Hess Road, when the accident happened, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Power-take-off machinery uses power from a tractor’s engine to operate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies said it appeared he was attempting to remove loose items from the equipment when he was caught by the moving parts.

The accident was discovered around 3:30 p.m., and Holman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 10 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.