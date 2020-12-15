Victim named in fatal farm accident in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person is dead following an accident at a dairy farm on Monday.
Christopher Lee Holman, 36, of Waterloo had been operating power-take-off-driven equipment at Blough Dairy, 6027 Hess Road, when the accident happened, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Power-take-off machinery uses power from a tractor’s engine to operate.
Support Local Journalism
Deputies said it appeared he was attempting to remove loose items from the equipment when he was caught by the moving parts.
The accident was discovered around 3:30 p.m., and Holman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.