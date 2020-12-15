 Skip to main content
Victim named in fatal farm accident in Waterloo
Victim named in fatal farm accident in Waterloo

121420jr-farm-accident-1

One person died in an accident at Blough Dairy, 6027 Hess Road, Waterloo, on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – One person is dead following an accident at a dairy farm on Monday.

Christopher Lee Holman, 36, of Waterloo had been operating power-take-off-driven equipment at Blough Dairy, 6027 Hess Road, when the accident happened, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Power-take-off machinery uses power from a tractor’s engine to operate.

Deputies said it appeared he was attempting to remove loose items from the equipment when he was caught by the moving parts.

The accident was discovered around 3:30 p.m., and Holman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

