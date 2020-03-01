VGM Group "tripling down" on local jobs

VGM has other offices around the United States, one in Canada and one in North Liberty and one in Decorah.

Since the 2017 building expansion, more recently, VGM remodeled some of its annex space near Crossroads for about $1 million. “We tried to be a place that would be attractive to young tech people and the ways they think and work,” with collaboration space as well as some recreation space,” Mallaro said.

There’s room to grow within the office complex at Ansborough and San Marnan. “We’ve grown a lot, but we have room to grow another 20% before we have to add more office space,” he said.

“The biggest development over the last several years has been the growth in customers,” Mallaro said. “We’ve grown by adding thousands of new customers and, significantly, by retaining customers. We get a tremendous amount of growth from existing customers. We serve some of the largest and most sophisticated companies in our industries in the United States, a whole bunch of big Fortune 500 companies.” While it’s challenging, “We’ve done a very good job serving them so we’re content to get a little more of their business each year.