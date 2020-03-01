VGM Group "tripling down" on local jobs

WATERLOO — One of the Cedar Valley’s largest employers plans to “triple down” on hiring over the next few years.
The VGM Group has added a net 200 employees over the past four years. It figures to hire three times that many — more than 600 — over the next four years, company chief executive officer Mike Mallaro said.
If that pace holds, VGM will have doubled its employment in nine years, from 2015 to 2024.
Currently about 1,050 people work for the Waterloo-headquartered medical equipment brokerage and professional services business, founded in 1986 by the late Van G Miller. “Our plan is to be over 1,600 employees by the end of 2024,” Mallaro said, as business volume is expected to double over that time.
Of the existing workforce, “90% of those employees are Iowans,” Mallaro said, and he doesn’t see that demographic changing. Most of them work in the Cedar Valley — either at the company’s home office complex, jokingly referred to for years as its “galactic headquarters” at Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive, or at two annex locations near Crossroads Center. A smaller number work from home around the area. The company has grown from Miller’s original 1,500-square-foot building on West Fifth Street to 350,000 square feet under roof in town. More than 200,000 of it is at Ansborough Avenue and San Marnan Drive, where an 83,000-square-foot, $23 million expansion was completed in 2017.
A younger work force flowed into those new digs as VGM tries to do its part to stem the tide of young people migrating out of the area. “Sixty percent of our people are under 40,” Mallaro said. “Definitely, the company’s gotten younger. There’s retirees, and a lot of folks you’re going to hire are younger.
“That leads to other things,” he said. “We had a baby boom, like 60 babies born last year. We’ll probably have another 60 born this year. It’s a good thing. I think it’s worth noting. There’s a huge decline in birth rate since 2008 in the U.S., in Iowa,” since the 2008 financial crash and loss of optimism.
However, “I think this baby boom we’re having is the opposite,” he said. “It’s indicative of young people in our community that are optimistic. They’re excited about the future. They’re building families. And they’re doing all those things young, vibrant families and people do. It’s great for our community. But it’s also a sign of optimism about our company and this community. That’s a big deal for us.
“We have a crisis in our community and our state of young people leaving,” Mallaro said, where a young person moves to another Midwestern city to be with a boyfriend and girlfriend, for example. “Why don’t we do something about it? It’s a lot harder to get someone to move back than it is to keep them here.
“And there’s a lot of things we can do with quality of life in our community and our state,” Mallaro said, including more public amenities and recreational opportunities, like skate parks and swimming pools – that may not be used by everyone, but would be attractive to many.
Mallaro projects that additional hiring over the next four years based on projected business growth, providing a variety of services to businesses in the medical equipment field. For example the company works in worker compensation rehabilitation, procuring medical equipment to individuals recovering from work-related injuries. VGM enterprises also provide group purchasing, commercial insurance, management of health care services and networks in post-acute cases, health care distribution direct to patient homes, specialty consulting, online education, digital, print and traditional marketing and more.
Unlike a manufacturer, VGM doesn’t have a product to sell, Mallaro said – just service to customers. And the employers take that seriously, he said, because they’re also owners, under an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP.
The company is opening a secondary warehouse in Phoenix to serve the West Coast, adding to existing warehouses in Waterloo and Nashville. Those out-of-state locations, employing about 35 to 40 people each, provide easier shipping to distant locations around the country. But having them there “does help jobs locally,” Mallaro said. “Our customer service, our systems and support, our purchasing, all those back-office functions, are done out of Waterloo. Even if we add jobs in Arizona, it does help add jobs in Waterloo.”
VGM has other offices around the United States, one in Canada and one in North Liberty and one in Decorah.
Since the 2017 building expansion, more recently, VGM remodeled some of its annex space near Crossroads for about $1 million. “We tried to be a place that would be attractive to young tech people and the ways they think and work,” with collaboration space as well as some recreation space,” Mallaro said.
There’s room to grow within the office complex at Ansborough and San Marnan. “We’ve grown a lot, but we have room to grow another 20% before we have to add more office space,” he said.
“The biggest development over the last several years has been the growth in customers,” Mallaro said. “We’ve grown by adding thousands of new customers and, significantly, by retaining customers. We get a tremendous amount of growth from existing customers. We serve some of the largest and most sophisticated companies in our industries in the United States, a whole bunch of big Fortune 500 companies.” While it’s challenging, “We’ve done a very good job serving them so we’re content to get a little more of their business each year.
“What that means to Waterloo is the people we have here do a fantastic job, Mallaro said. “They are serving these big sophisticated complex companies. And they’re doing such a damn good job of it that we continue to get more and more business from our customers. Our customers like to do business with us. They like to do business with the people that work for us. And our folks do a tremendous job. That’s a credit to the quality of person we have in our company, but also, by extension, the quality of people we have in our communities.
“We really focus on the culture of the organization — the impact one person can make,” valuing the individual, Mallaro said. “We’re employee owned. Everything you do helps the company, and that helps you, because you’re one of the owners. We’re in the service business. All we’re doing is selling people’s time and ability to meet a customer need. We focus on the culture and engagement of our employees. We cheer each other on. We celebrate great performances by our employees. We only exist to serve our customer. We have to be easy to work with, a place where the customer feels they belong with us and feel like a part of our family.”
VGM, 100% employee owned for 12 years, was recently recognized by The Des Moines Register as one of the top workplaces in Iowa.
The company still plans to have its annual Heartland Conference downtown in June. About 1,000 people from 47 states came last year.
“Our people love to come to Waterloo,” Mallaro said, noting conferees may have a more positive impression of Waterloo than some everyday residents. “They just think it’s the greatest little community.”
