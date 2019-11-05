WATERLOO — A record baby boom at VGM Group in Waterloo has employees asking: Is there something in the water?
“We’re all wondering the same thing,” joked Sara Laures, VGM senior vice president of people and strategy.
By the end of this year, more than 60 babies will have been born to or adopted by VGM employees. A Baby Boom event Tuesday celebrated the families and their additions.
“It’s just really telling of our culture,” Laures said. “We consider ourselves part of one big family. When we knew the family was growing like this we knew we wanted to celebrate that.”
The Baby Boom event offered families a chance to gather, have a photo taken and, most importantly, have someone provide dinner.
“We’re sending all the families home with a lasagna dinner,” Laures said.
VGM human resources staff noticed the baby boom in the past year as they processed increasing parental leave requests from employees. The company recently updated its employee benefits package to include employees going through the adoption or surrogacy process. Qualifying employees are eligible to receive reimbursement toward expenses related to the adoption or surrogate process. In addition to paid maternity leave following birth or adoption, paid paternity leave is also available.
Another perk is the VGM newborn undershirts given to all new babies of employees. Eyebrows raised when the stock began running low.
“We’re running out of onesies,” Laures said, laughing.
VGM employs more than 1,000 people across 30 states and Canada. Approximately 875 people work in the Waterloo offices and the remainder work in one of VGM’s eight offices outside of Waterloo or work from home.
Laures noted the baby boom is the result of a “pretty young workforce,” at VGM Group, 65% of whom are women. A generous benefits package for families is intentional.
“We’re very proud of that,” Laures said. “We’ve been strategic with that. To attract and retain top talent in the Cedar Valley we need to support our families.”
Flexible work schedules and work-at-home positions also help parents adjust and balance work and home life, and access to a free health clinic in Waterloo are additional perks that benefit working parents.
Laures hopes the Baby Boom event becomes a tradition.
“There’s nothing better than celebrating alongside our VGM family,” she said.
