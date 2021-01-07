VGM Group launches new marketing agency

WATERLOO – Marketing firms under the VGM Group umbrella are joining forces to form a new agency, Moxie.
Created by the merger with Hellman, a well-established agency acquired by VGM Group in 2018, and VGM Marketing and Events, Moxie will continue to serve VGM’s internal divisions as well as external clients in manufacturing, health care and other industries.
“We are very excited to introduce Moxie,” said Christa Miehe, the company’s president and former president of VGM Marketing and Shared Serves.
Both Hellman and VGM Marketing have collected numerous awards and accolades over the years. Together, the approximately 30 Moxers — as the team calls themselves — haven’t missed a beat of client work during the merger or the pandemic.
“Merging our internal and external agencies made a lot of sense in a year when little else seemed to,” Miehe said.
Hellman and VGM staff have been working from home since the spring.
Over the summer, Hellman moved out of the historic renovated church on Waterloo’s West Fourth Street “Church Row.” Moxie headquarters will be located at the VGM complex in Waterloo when it’s time to return to the office.
Hellman served the Cedar Valley and beyond for decades. Launched by Bob Hellman in 1967, the marketing agency was geared toward industrial manufacturing and health care, with clients including 3M, C.H. Robinson, CPM and John Deere.
“Hellman has a long history of strength and prestige,” said Michele Jensen, Moxie’s vice president and former Hellman president. “We have been refining and building the brand since VGM acquired it, and the merger into Moxie represents the next phase of its evolution. From our strategists and creatives to our account teams, everyone was involved in developing the Moxie brand.”
VGM Marketing and VGM Events were established about 20 years ago by VGM Group to serve its own growing family of business units.
The employee-owned company focuses primarily on the post-acute health care industry, which includes home health care and durable medical equipment providers.
VGM Group also announced the acquisition of Davenport-based enterprise content management business Redstone Content Solutions.
“We are positioned well in a number of industries and will continue to diversify both organically and through acquisitions – like the recent purchase of Redstone Content Solutions. We feel our business is in a growth phase with significant upward trajectory thanks to our employee-owners’ ability to pivot and embrace change,” said Jim Nygren, CFO of VGM Group.
VGM employs more than 1,000 people across 30 states and Canada. Approximately 875 people work in the Waterloo offices and the remainder work in one of VGM’s eight offices outside of Waterloo or work from home.
For more information go to experiencemoxie.com or www.vgmgroup.com.