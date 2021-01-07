VGM Group launches new marketing agency

WATERLOO – Marketing firms under the VGM Group umbrella are joining forces to form a new agency, Moxie.

Created by the merger with Hellman, a well-established agency acquired by VGM Group in 2018, and VGM Marketing and Events, Moxie will continue to serve VGM’s internal divisions as well as external clients in manufacturing, health care and other industries.

“We are very excited to introduce Moxie,” said Christa Miehe, the company’s president and former president of VGM Marketing and Shared Serves.

Both Hellman and VGM Marketing have collected numerous awards and accolades over the years. Together, the approximately 30 Moxers — as the team calls themselves — haven’t missed a beat of client work during the merger or the pandemic.

“Merging our internal and external agencies made a lot of sense in a year when little else seemed to,” Miehe said.

Hellman and VGM staff have been working from home since the spring.

Over the summer, Hellman moved out of the historic renovated church on Waterloo’s West Fourth Street “Church Row.” Moxie headquarters will be located at the VGM complex in Waterloo when it’s time to return to the office.