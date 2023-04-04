WATERLOO — VGM Group Inc. received a $163,500 Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program grant in March.

The goal of this grant is to develop solutions to reduce language barriers for Iowa-based companies. VGM was awarded its full request, which is larger than what the 10 other employers across the state received.

Language barriers have become increasingly common as VGM continues to recruit employees of diverse backgrounds, according to a news release from the company. In just one of VGM’s divisions, more than a third of the business unit’s employes are Spanish-first speakers, and, of those, 33% report to someone who does not speak Spanish fluently. This means that supervisors and managers cannot fully understand one-third of those who report to them.

Reducing language barriers positively can improve safety in warehouse and production settings, as a misunderstanding due to language could unintentionally result in serious injury. Language education also creates opportunities for growth and development at work. And it allows individuals to better engage and feel belonging in the communities where they live.

With this grant, VGM will create an internal language program to strengthen communication and unify teams that were otherwise experiencing barriers through language. Over the next two years, its goal will be to develop a program to consistently educate small, focused groups of employees at each of the main VGM locations in six-month guided durations.

Up to 144 employees would be part of the program. The anticipated outcome is that they will have options for learning fluent English or Spanish to help them grow within the company as well as improving retention, attendance, and morale by cutting down the language barrier as much as possible.

“We’re incredibly grateful that VGM has this opportunity to take the necessary steps to develop this program,” VGM Chief People Officer Sara Laures said in the release. “Not only will this benefit and support our current employee owners, but this opens the door for bringing in more highly qualified talent.”

VGM says it anticipates continuing the program for years to come in addition to helping other companies develop a similar program to support their employees.

Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years Gun control legislation that passed and failed over the last 20 years Tiahrt Amendment Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act District of Columbia v. Heller Expanded background checks Lori Jackson Domestic Violence Survivor Protection Act Domestic Violence Gun Homicide Prevention Act of 2014 Homemade Firearms Accountability Act Denying Firearms and Explosives to Dangerous Terrorists Act of 2015 Criminalizing straw purchasing and gun trafficking Enhanced background checks 72-hour waiting period for those on terrorist watch lists Help End Assault Rifle Tragedies Act Preventing Gun Violence Act Gun Show Loophole Closing Act of 2017 Safer Neighborhoods Gun Buyback Act Handgun Safety Trigger Act Background Check Completion Act of 2017 Bipartisan bump stock ban Closing the Charleston loophole Universal background checks Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Protecting Our Kids Act Assault Weapons Ban of 2022