VFW Spring Fling Vendor Fair Saturday
VFW Spring Fling Vendor Fair Saturday

WATERLOO -- A Spring Fling Vendor Fair is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623, 1406 Commercial St. It is open to the public.

There will be crafts, antiques, baked goods, raffles and more. Proceeds will benefit the Honor Flight and assist local veterans.

Other activities this week include free pool games on Wednesday; bingo and snacks from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday; and a St. Patrick's Day party on Friday featuring Irish food, with karakoe provided by Casey's Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 .am. Saturday is games day, and next Sunday's pepper tournament runs from 2 to 4 p.m. New card players can join.

