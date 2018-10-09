WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Veterans Affairs Office is calling on all nearby veteran groups to take part in a chili cook-off to raise money for Honor Flights.
“We don’t have one central service post like Waverly,” said Kevin Dill, executive director of the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission. “Our office thought, ‘Why don’t we hold an event where we can invite all the veterans’ service posts together and come together on one day as one team and raise money for the Honor Flights.’”
The 2018 Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Chili Cook-Off is the first of its kind and will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grout Museum.
The participating posts will compete for first-, second- and third-place prizes as well as a People’s Choice Award.
The event is free to the public.
“There will be sides available from Texas Road House and Famous Dave’s,” Dill said. “It’s a free-will offering, throw some money in a bucket for the Honor Flights.”
Dill wants to create camaraderie between the service posts. Twelve veteran organizations have signed up.
“We’ve gotten more nonveteran service posts that want to do it than veteran service posts that want to do,” Dill said.
Every cent raised is going toward Honor Flights.
The Cedar Falls AMVET Riders, Cedar Falls Robert J Hibbs VFW Post #3896, Sons of the American Legion Post 138, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Disabled American Veterans of DAV, Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, La Porte City American Legion Post 207, Grout Museum, English River Outfitters, Damian Spratt, University of Northern Iowa Veterans and Hawkeye Community College Veterans will participate.
Honor Flights take World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans on trips to see Washington, D.C., memorials. The next flight is planned Oct. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.