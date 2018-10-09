Try 1 month for 99¢
091418tn-grout-pow-pic2
Buy Now

Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Executive Director Kevin Dill reads off the names of Iowa Korean War POWs who died in captivity and have not had their remains returned Friday. 

 THOMAS NELSON thomas.nelson@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk Veterans Affairs Office is calling on all nearby veteran groups to take part in a chili cook-off to raise money for Honor Flights.

“We don’t have one central service post like Waverly,” said Kevin Dill, executive director of the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission. “Our office thought, ‘Why don’t we hold an event where we can invite all the veterans’ service posts together and come together on one day as one team and raise money for the Honor Flights.’”

The 2018 Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Chili Cook-Off is the first of its kind and will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grout Museum.

The participating posts will compete for first-, second- and third-place prizes as well as a People’s Choice Award.

The event is free to the public.

“There will be sides available from Texas Road House and Famous Dave’s,” Dill said. “It’s a free-will offering, throw some money in a bucket for the Honor Flights.”

Dill wants to create camaraderie between the service posts. Twelve veteran organizations have signed up.

“We’ve gotten more nonveteran service posts that want to do it than veteran service posts that want to do,” Dill said.

Every cent raised is going toward Honor Flights.

The Cedar Falls AMVET Riders, Cedar Falls Robert J Hibbs VFW Post #3896, Sons of the American Legion Post 138, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Disabled American Veterans of DAV, Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, La Porte City American Legion Post 207, Grout Museum, English River Outfitters, Damian Spratt, University of Northern Iowa Veterans and Hawkeye Community College Veterans will participate.

Honor Flights take World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans on trips to see Washington, D.C., memorials. The next flight is planned Oct. 23.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Load comments