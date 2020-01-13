Vets, chaperones sought for 2020 honor flights

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Honor Flight is looking for veterans and chaperones interested in participating in the two scheduled trips to Washington, D.C., this year.

The flights, which are free to participants, take veterans to the national World War II, Korea and Vietnam memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery and several other stops.

Craig White, co-chair of the nonprofit organization, said this year’s flights out of the Waterloo Regional Airport are scheduled for May 27 and Sept. 29. The May flight is nearly full but veterans are needed to fill the September flight.

Cedar Valley Honor Flight has transported more than 2,200 veterans to Washington on 25 flights since it began.

Applicants must have served in the U.S. armed forces between Dec. 7, 1941, and May 7, 1975, covering World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Cold War, but are not required to have served in-country during the conflicts.

Veterans from Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Grundy and the northern half of Tama counties are eligible for flights from the Waterloo hub. But applications from other counties are reviewed too.