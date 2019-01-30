Try 1 month for 99¢
sleeping cat

Veterinary clinics are partnering with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to help stop pet overpopulation

 SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

WATERLOO -- Veterinary clinics are partnering with the Cedar Bend Humane Society to help stop pet overpopulation.

They will host the 18th annual Neuter-A-Tomcat event in February. Contact the veterinary clinics directly to make an appointment to neuter a farm cat or free roaming cat. The cost is $25 and this fee is a donation to the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Have cat(s) contained in a carrier. Some clinics may require additional vaccinations, which may incur an additional charge.

The following clinics will be participating on designated days:

  • Advanced Pet Care Clinic, Cedar Falls, every Monday and Wednesday in February, 277-7675.
  • Avenue of the Saints Animal Hospital, Waverly location only, every Thursday in February, 352-3722.
  • Budreau Veterinary Clinic, Cedar Falls, Thursday, Feb. 14, 988-4760.
  • Cedar Bend Humane Society, Waterloo, neuter surgeries by appointment in March, 232-6887. Cedar Bend Humane Society will also offer spay surgeries by appointment in March for $35.
  • Cedar Valley Veterinary Center, Cedar Falls, dates in February by appointment, 277-4564.
  • Companion Animal Clinic, Cedar Falls, Monday, Feb. 18, 277-2354.
  • Den Herder Veterinary Hospital, Waterloo, Saturday, Feb. 23, 232-5292.
  • Logan Animal Hospital, Waterloo, every Monday-Friday in February by appointment, 233-7526.
  • Pawsitive Pet Care, Waterloo, every Tuesday in February, 234-7511.
  • Purr-sonal Care Cat Clinic, Waterloo, Friday, Feb. 1, and Friday, Feb. 22, 232-2228.
  • Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Cedar Falls, every Tuesday in February, 277-1883.
  • Waverly Veterinary Clinic, Waverly, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 352-5732

For additional information, go to www.CedarBendHumane.org.

