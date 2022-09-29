Veterans Way signs unveiled downtown

WATERLOO — Tributes to the Cedar Valley’s veterans are beginning to pop up in downtown.
Main Street Waterloo showcased the first Veterans Way signage earlier this week. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held with officials from the city of Waterloo, Main Street Waterloo, Experience Waterloo, the Waterloo Exchange Club and Nagle Signs.
“Any opportunity we have to support veterans … is absolutely important,” Mayor Quentin Hart said during the ceremony. “This is just one piece of work.”
At least 60 banner signs on light poles along Fourth Street will honor local veterans, said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo’s executive director. The signs, produced by Nagle Signs, will feature the veterans’ names and how they served the country.
Members of the community can apply at waterlooveteransway.com starting in October to sponsor signs. The Waterloo Exchange Club will continue taking applications until March. The banners will then go up from Memorial Day to Veterans Day. The cost to sponsor one is still being determined.
The installation of the first banner signs coincides with construction underway at the Waterloo Convention Center. The Five Sullivan Brothers memorial is currently being installed.
Veterans Way includes the Iowa Veterans Museum at 503 South St., Veterans Memorial Park on Cedar Street, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument on East Fourth Street and the location of the Sullivan Brothers home at 98 Adams St.
Other projects along the route downtown are also taking place. The Fourth Street Bridge river lighting project is set to be complete sometime in October.
A Veterans Way banner sign was unveiled this week near the Best Western Plus Executive Residency hotel downtown featuring the five Sullivan brothers. The project honoring local veterans is just being kicked off.