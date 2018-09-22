CEDAR FALLS — Thirty-five veterans, active service members and reservists stepped off Saturday morning to support each other during Cedar Falls’ first “silkie hike.”
The group went on a 9.5-mile trek through town.
Participants wore the green physical training shorts familiar to many from their days in the service and called silkies by Marines. Many hauled packs and wore combat boots as well.
“It’s just to show our solidarity as one way to get veterans off their couches and out on the streets,” said Josh Meyer, a retired Marine and one of the hike’s organizers.
Irreverent Warriors — a national nonprofit that brings veterans together using humor and camaraderie to prevent veteran suicide and reduce the effects of PTSD — and local veteran Nick Pedersen helped organize the hike.
“It’s to get to know each other a little bit better and try to gather all the veterans in the area,” Meyer said. “The best way to get more of them out for next year is to show our presence.”
Pedersen and Meyer hope to make it an annual event.
The event included T-shirt sales and raffles to raise money for the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Office. It also raised awareness of veteran suicides.
Similar hikes have been held across the country.
“(I) did one two years ago in Des Moines. There hasn’t been one since then, so I figured might as well do one in Cedar Falls,” Pedersen said.
Veterans from as far away as Kansas City, Mo., participated.
The hike started at 9 a.m. at Urban Pie in downtown Cedar Falls and stopped at a couple of eateries along the way. There was a picnic at Birdsall Park with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETS and the American Legion. Hikers eventually swung by Veterans Memorial Park and ended up back at Urban Pie.
Local ROTC programs and Chad’s Pizza helped with the food.
Some hikers carried 22 kilograms of weight to represent the 22 military suicides that occur every day.
“Statistically it’s been, on average, since the start of Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom that when our guys and gals come home from combat or serving that they just can’t handle the reintegration into society, so we have an average of 22 veterans a everyday killing themselves,” Meyer said.
Glen Keith, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and senior Army instructor at East High for Junior ROTC, was one of the hikers carrying 22 kilograms.
Keith jumped at the “opportunity to have that in the community and show there are veterans in the community and to make people more aware of the issues that veterans are suffering, particularly with suicide awareness amongst veterans,” he said.
He also came for the camaraderie.
“I kind of miss a little bit of the military, so l like hanging out with my fellow brothers and sisters here,” Keith said.
Every veteran was welcome.
“We’re all here as veterans who served, and we just want to stick together,” Meyer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.