top story

Veterans Day event Friday at Columbus Catholic High School

Columbus High School
PHOTO COURTESY COLUMBUS HIGH SCHOOL

WATERLOO -- The Columbus Student Government Team is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration on Friday at Columbus Catholic High School. This yearly event is dedicated to honor those who have served in our military. A free breakfast for veterans will be served at 8 a.m. with a program and photo presentation to follow at 9 a.m. All alumni are encouraged to join us for this special celebration to show our appreciation for their dedicated service.

All guests are asked to enter the high school through entrance 21, and parking is available in this location. Columbus Catholic High School is located at 3231 W. Ninth St., Waterloo, and is part of the Cedar Valley Catholic School system.

